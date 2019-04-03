Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, and Icelandair Saga Club, Icelandair's loyalty program, announce a partnership to launch Loylogic's cutting edge travel platform. The global portal enables Saga Club members to collect or redeem points, and a combination of both, by booking hotels and renting cars from thousands of offers across the world.

With its experience and track record in the loyalty and travel industry, Loylogic was a natural fit for the Saga Club program which was looking for new ways to engage their members and increase their redemption and collection offering.

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic, adds, "We are thrilled to enter this new partnership and to work with Icelandair on the design and implementation of a new global travel solution. Following our belief to provide more choice to programs and their members, our travel solution offers the flexibility for members to redeem and collect points or even do both at the same time, thus increasing points sales. We are looking forward to a strong collaboration and to sharing this goal with Icelandair."

Nótt Thorberg, Director of Loyalty at Icelandair, adds, "We are excited about our partnership with Loylogic which gives our members the ability to book any hotel and rent a car with Saga Points, in full or as partial payment, while earning Saga Points for the part they pay in cash. Our strategy is to offer our members flexibility and outstanding experiences in all the products we offer, using the latest technology and partnership opportunities to be at the forefront of the industry. This partnership allows us to double down on this focus and offer our members third party points redemptions and earning in the most seamless and flexible manner."

About Icelandair Saga Club

Icelandair Saga Club is Icelandair's Frequent Flyer Program and has members all over the world. The program offers multiple benefits to its most frequent flyers as well as special offers and rewards for all members. Icelandair Saga Club was founded in 1992 but Icelandair has been flying for over 80 years. Icelandair is a leading airline offering flights to and from Iceland, and attractive option for cross Atlantic flights. Icelandair provides safe, reliable flights and exceptional service on flight to metropolitan areas on both sides of the Atlantic.

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator and creator of points experiences, insights, commerce and engagement. Founded in 2005 with offices around the world and a global content network of more than 500 merchants and 2,000 online stores offering millions of products and services, Loylogic, the new paradigm of points-based e-commerce and e-payment solutions, is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most.

