Fellow Finance's platform facilitated 18,2 million euros of loans in March

In March Fellow Finance investors funded business and peer-to-peer loans worth around 18,2 million euros. Cumulative loan volume grew over 415 million euros and the total number of investors grew to 12 031. You can always check the real-time peer-to-peer lending statistics on our website: www.fellowfinance.com/for-investor/statistics.

Fellow Finance Plc launched its operations in 2014 and it is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services for people and businesses. Fellow Finance is the leading¹ Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform which has over 560 000 users from around 60 countries. Fellow Finance Plc is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Finland as an Authorized Payment Institution. Fellow Finance Plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Finland and The Company has around 2800 shareholders.

¹Measured by amount of financing facilitated. Source: Brismo Market Data (data accessed on 3 April 2019).

