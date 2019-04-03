Styrenics Circular Solutions Elects President and Vice-President

BRUSSELS, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS) , the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity for styrenic polymers, has elected Nicolas Joly, Global Business Director, Polystyrene, Trinseo, as SCS President and Tanguy Kervyn, Deputy Director European Public Affairs - Chemicals, Total, as Vice President at its inaugural annual general meeting end March 2019.

At the inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SCS, the membership voted for Nicolas Joly to be President of the organisation and for Tanguy Kervyn to be Vice President. Jens Kathmann was confirmed as the Secretary General. This follows the organisation's incorporation in December 2018 in the course of implementing its roadmap to the scale-up of styrenics recycling until 2025.

Nicolas Joly, speaking at the AGM, said: "I am delighted to serve as President. SCS has achieved a dynamic start since our incorporation in December 2018. We have an ambitious agenda for 2019 and beyond, as SCS drives the unified industry's commitment to the circular economy by harnessing the unique recyclability of styrenics."

Newly elected SCS Vice President, Tanguy Kervyn, added: "The first quarter of the year has already delivered encouraging results in the SCS technology programme and we will in due course announce further milestones also in our collection and sorting programme."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

The Styrenics Circular Solutions is a joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the circular economy.