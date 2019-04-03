iManage to Demonstrate Transformational Products for Modern Legal Professionals at Lexpo 2019

Smart Collaboration Panel - This panel session, which includes iManage AI RAVN Insight customer Reed Smith, an innovative international law firm, will provide insights on smart collaboration and how lawyers add value by breaking down silos.



Monday, April 8, 10:00-10:30am: Alex Smith, Innovation Manager, Reed Smith Zero Trust Cyber Security - This roundtable will explain how trust is the most dangerous vulnerability facing law firms because it is the only vulnerability that is also its own exploit. The session will address how firms face growing pressures from multiple sources and how they can build an effective cyber security risk posture and avoid falling victim to attack.



Monday, April 8, 14:15 to 15:45pm: Hosted by Martin Ward, iManage Governance Risk and Compliance Director and former Cyber Security Senior Manager at E&Y UK iManage Case Study Presentation - This first-hand customer case study session will detail how Maersk Drilling, a leading Danish offshore drilling operator, implemented iManage Cloud.



Monday, April 8, 16:15 - 16:40pm: Lise Stampe, Legal Department Secretary, Maersk Drilling