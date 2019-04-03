iManage to Demonstrate Transformational Products for Modern Legal Professionals at Lexpo 2019

iManage customer Maersk Drilling to lead case study session on moving to the iManage Cloud
CHICAGO, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|Lexpo 2019 (https://lexpo.com/) provides a comprehensive overview of the cutting-edge legal innovation trends that will be high on every law firm's agenda in the coming years. The conference connects renowned industry experts, leading providers of legaltech software and services as well as innovative law firms around the globe.
|
|
|
|iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth DPG3:
|
|
- iManage Work 10 (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-work/) - The leading document and email management system for today's modern professional.
- iManage RAVN (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-RAVN/) - Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.
- iManage Threat Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-threat-manager/), iManage Security Policy Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-security-policy-manager/) and iManage Records Manager (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-records-manager/) - Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data
- iManage Cloud (https://imanage.com/product/imanage-cloud/) - Most widely adopted Work Product Management solution delivered with unparalleled security and industry-leading uptime and performance.
SPEAKING SESSIONS:
- Smart Collaboration Panel - This panel session, which includes iManage AI RAVN Insight customer Reed Smith, an innovative international law firm, will provide insights on smart collaboration and how lawyers add value by breaking down silos.
Monday, April 8, 10:00-10:30am: Alex Smith, Innovation Manager, Reed Smith
- Zero Trust Cyber Security - This roundtable will explain how trust is the most dangerous vulnerability facing law firms because it is the only vulnerability that is also its own exploit. The session will address how firms face growing pressures from multiple sources and how they can build an effective cyber security risk posture and avoid falling victim to attack.
Monday, April 8, 14:15 to 15:45pm: Hosted by Martin Ward, iManage Governance Risk and Compliance Director and former Cyber Security Senior Manager at E&Y UK
- iManage Case Study Presentation - This first-hand customer case study session will detail how Maersk Drilling, a leading Danish offshore drilling operator, implemented iManage Cloud.
Monday, April 8, 16:15 - 16:40pm: Lise Stampe, Legal Department Secretary, Maersk Drilling
|WHERE:
|Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport
|
|Melbournestraat 1, 1175 rm
|
|Lijnden, The Netherlands
|
|
|WHEN:
|Monday, April 8 - Tuesday, April 9, 2019
|
|
|CONTACT:
|To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at booth DPG3.
Follow iManage via:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/
Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage
About iManage
iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.
Press Contact Information:
Manjul Gupta
Director of Corporate Communications
iManage
Phone: +1-669-777-3430
press@imanage.com