Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

WKN: 912541 ISIN: GB0002418548 Ticker-Symbol: E3E 
03.04.2019 | 10:34
PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRALPH HEWINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCFO, DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		SHARES



GB0002418548
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of a conditional share award over 381,469 shares under the Elementis plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan with a vesting date of 1 April 2022 at a cost of nil pence per share.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
N/AN/A
d)Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2019-04-01
f)Place of the transactionLondon, UK






© 2019 PR Newswire