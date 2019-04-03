Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, April 3
3 April 2019
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
Holding in Company
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 1,961,577 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 8.28 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com