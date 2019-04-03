Telix Pharmaceuticals has added significant value by acquiring ANMI, the developer of its TLX591-CDx prostate cancer imaging kit and underlying 'cold kit' technology. It also announced plans to accelerate its TLX591 prostate cancer therapeutic into Phase III, based on a third-party review of clinical data that formed part of the Atlab acquisition in September. Following the ANMI acquisition we increase our valuation to A$380m (vs A$303m) or A$1.74 per share (vs A$1.43 per share). FDA agreement to the TLX591 Phase III design would likely prompt a further valuation uplift.

