DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of
Financial Reports
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-04-03 / 10:41
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Hauptversammlung/2019/D_Jahresfinanzbericht_2018.pdf English:
https://www.mayr-melnhof.com/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_I
nvestoren/Hauptversammlung/2019/E_Jahresfinanzbericht_2018.pdf
Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mayr-melnhof.com
