Samsung Electronics France has announced the compatibility in France of Samsung Pay services with PCS Mastercard payment cards from Prepaid Financial Services (PFS). From today, the users of PCS cards in France and holders of Samsung smartphones will be able to use Samsung Pay to pay for their purchases in store with their smartphone.

The unrestricted payment solution is available and reloadable online at 32,000 stores across France. This offers significant advantages in many daily purchasing situations, travelling, budgeting or paying without transmitting bank details.

With Samsung Pay, PCS cardholders will now be able to make payments without having to take out their card and receive notifications of their purchases immediately. The service is fully secure thanks to biometric identification (or PIN code) and data encryption by Samsung Knox.

Laurent Moquet, Director of Marketing B2B IM with Samsung Electronics France stated: "This partnership with PFS is perfectly in line with our desire to offer Samsung Pay users more flexibility and possibilities. The availability of PCS Mastercard prepaid cards on Samsung Pay enriches our service and positions it as the most complete mobile payment solution on the market."

Olivier Gabrielli, Head of Innovation Digital Payments at Mastercard France explained: "We are pleased to work with PCS and Samsung to allow PCS Mastercard cardholders to pay for their purchases in a simple and secure way with their Samsung mobile. Thanks to Mastercard's MDES tokenization solution, we are expanding the use of cards in the digital world."

Valerie Moran, Head of Operations Client Relations at PFS stated: "This is an exciting alignment with PCS, Samsung Pay and PFS. Over half a million people are set to benefit from this significant mobile payment development available with PCS Black, PCS Infinity and PCS Chrome Mastercard prepaid cards."

