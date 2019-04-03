The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is seeking proposals for two IPP solar projects with capacities of 7 MW and 3.5 MW, with the larger plant to host some storage capacity. The projects will be awarded PPAs with the Gambia National Water & Electricity Company (NAWEC).The UNDP has issued an expression of interest to select developers interested in building the two plants. The 7 MW project will be built near the town of Farafenni, on the Trans-Gambia Highway in the Gambia's North Bank Division. This facility will be coupled with battery storage to balance PV supply and demand on the ...

