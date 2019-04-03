EPO Patent No. 3,401,400 issued to Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, University of California and University of Vienna

ERS Genomics Limited announced today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a new patent to Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, The Regents of the University of California and University of Vienna. EPO Patent No. 3,401,400 claims methods and compositions of using CRISPR/Cas9 to modify DNA and regulate gene activity in eukaryotic cells, including kits to carry out such work. ERS Genomics provides broad access to these and other foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: "The most common use for CRISPR/Cas9 is in eukaryotic cells, including human and animal cells. We are pleased to have another comprehensive patent covering methods, compositions and kits for such uses which adds to our portfolio of patents which have issued in over 40 countries worldwide."

