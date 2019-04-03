sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,50 Euro		+1,00
+1,42 %
WKN: 843596 ISIN: DE0008435967 Ticker-Symbol: NBG6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS-AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,01
71,49
11:57
70,50
71,50
11:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS-AG
NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS-AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NUERNBERGER BETEILIGUNGS-AG71,50+1,42 %