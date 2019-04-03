DataPOWA Ltd: Appointment of Non-executive Chairman Ian Penrose

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPOWA Ltd, the AI technology firm delivering POWA index, the world's first data-driven, real-time sports sponsorship valuation engine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Penrose to the new role of Non-Executive Chairman, and he will join the company's board with immediate effect.

Ian has been in leadership roles for the last 20 years in the sport, technology and gaming markets. He has been CEO of two public companies throughout this time, Sportech Plc (the global gaming technology group) and Arena Leisure Plc (the UK's leading racecourse and media group), growing both businesses significantly. Ian stepped down from Sportech at the end of 2017 and is now the Chairman of the National Football Museum, a Non-Executive Director of the FTSE 250 technology group Playtech Plc, and a strategic adviser to both Weatherbys Limited and the Alizeti Group.

DataPOWA's Chief Executive, Michael Flynn, said: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ian Penrose to the DataPOWA Board, Ian is a well-known and respected figure within the sports sector and brings a wealth of industry knowledge, both in the UK and USA, to DataPOWA. We are delighted to appoint him Non-Executive Chairman and we look forward to his strategic expertise and board experience helping to accelerate our growth."

Ian Penrose said: "I am very excited about working with Michael Flynn and the team at DataPOWA. They have bold ambitions - and I'm confident that their combined understanding of sports and digital will enable their innovative AI technology, POWA index, to become an important business in the sports sponsorship sector."

Notes to Editors

About DataPOWA Ltd

DataPOWA is a business consultancy established by Michael Flynn offering specialist sports marketing and data consultancy services to marketing professionals and sports rights holders.

About POWA index

After 24 months in development, POWA index was Launched October 9th 2018 with data from over 3,000 teams, leagues and events from around the globe. POWA index is a data-driven, real-time sports sponsorship valuation engine, providing a transparent view of the market by incorporating traditional media, social, digital and fan platforms.

Rights holders can identify how to maximise their income from sponsorship properties

Brands/Sponsors can negotiate better Sponsorship deals, saving time & money

Agencies can understand which properties afford the most value and best fit for their clients; saving considerable time and existing resource costs

POWA index is continuously analysing over 2.4 trillion data points a day, across 60 unique data sets. These inputs create a POWA index score composition. In addition, they act as our signals for the sponsorship property valuation, allowing our clients an unbiased understanding of the potential value of any sponsorship.

https://powaindex.com

Contact: hello@powaindex.com

Enquiries:

Stephen O'Malley, DataPOWA Ltd

stephen.omalley@datapowa.co.uk, +44-(0)7768907668

