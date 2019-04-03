BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has nominated David Cheyne to succeed Ian Cockerill as Chairman of the Company on the retirement of Ian Cockerill following the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2019. After careful consideration, the Board has decided that an appointment from the existing Board is the most appropriate course of action, subsequent to the announcement of Ian Cockerill's decision to stand down on his appointment to the board of BHP.

David Cheyne has been on the Board since 2012 and in his previous career as a lawyer had extensive experience of acting for leading mining companies, including Anglo American, Billiton and Impala Platinum in a wide range of different transactions. The Board has decided that it would also now seek to appoint one or more additional directors with appropriate industry experience.

Enquiries:

Simon White, Co-head of Closed End Funds

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5284

3 April 2019

END