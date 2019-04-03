sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.04.2019 | 12:01
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, April 3

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that it has nominated David Cheyne to succeed Ian Cockerill as Chairman of the Company on the retirement of Ian Cockerill following the Annual General Meeting to be held on 2 May 2019. After careful consideration, the Board has decided that an appointment from the existing Board is the most appropriate course of action, subsequent to the announcement of Ian Cockerill's decision to stand down on his appointment to the board of BHP.

David Cheyne has been on the Board since 2012 and in his previous career as a lawyer had extensive experience of acting for leading mining companies, including Anglo American, Billiton and Impala Platinum in a wide range of different transactions. The Board has decided that it would also now seek to appoint one or more additional directors with appropriate industry experience.

Enquiries:

Simon White, Co-head of Closed End Funds

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5284

3 April 2019

END


© 2019 PR Newswire