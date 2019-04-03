Qwikcilver drives 80% repeat transactions on Woohoo with CleverTap

The gift card technology leader builds on its omnichannel user engagement and retention strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleverTap, the customer lifecycle management platform, today announced that Qwikcilver, the Gift Card Technology leader, has been able to drive repeat transaction on its B2C platforms www.woohoo.in and Woohoo Gifting App with over three-quarters of its customer base on the back of effective omnichannel marketing campaigns.

Founded in 2006, Qwikcilver is the single largest end-to-end service provider in the pre-paid, gift card space, serving some of the biggest names in retail and service industries in India, the Middle East, South East Asia, and more. It powers 9 out of every 10 gift cards and e gift cards sold in these regions and manages an annualized gross transaction value of $1.5 billion.

"At Qwikcilver, we have always been able to keep our operations frugal, but continue to build high-quality technology," said Pratap TP, Co-Founder & Director at Qwikcilver. He further added, "To that end, CleverTap's Customer Lifecycle Management suite helps us measure the real impact of our marketing spend, and build a strong customer base without spending too much on customer acquisition. With CleverTap, we've been able to see as many as 80% customers performing repeat transactions on www.woohoo.in & Woohoo Gifting App through targeted and personalized engagement campaigns across channels."

CleverTap's recently launched measurement dashboard - Real Impact, helps brands measure the long term consolidated impact of their marketing campaigns. Using Real Impact, the Qwikcilver team will be able to attribute the ROI of their marketing spend to key business metrics such as revenue per user, conversion, user retention, stickiness, and more.

Anand Jain, Co-founder of CleverTap, stated: "We are proud to have been associated with Qwikcilver for over three years now, and are excited about their journey ahead." He further added, "Qwikcilver has managed to achieve phenomenal growth by constantly innovating while keeping their operations lean and cost-effective. With the international market for gift and loyalty cards expected to grow to $506 billion by 2025, I am confident that our partnership will continue to yield great results."

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. Growth teams use CleverTap's automation, AI/ML and personalization capabilities to manage and improve customer lifecycle by delivering the most consistent experience across all touchpoints. With a unique combination of a unified data platform, automated segmentation and insights, and omnichannel engagement, CleverTap enables brands to optimize customer experiences in real time and at scale.

Over 8,000 global brands, including Star, Sony, Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus, trust CleverTap to help them connect with users and grow their mobile apps. CleverTap has offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit the customers' page , and for more information about CleverTap, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Qwikcilver is the pioneer and single largest end-to-end service provider in the pre-paid, gift card space, serving the who's who of the retail and service industries in India, the Middle East, South East Asia and more recently, having entered the Australia & New Zealand region. Qwikcilver today, using its robust, secure, banking-standard, transaction management platform, powers 9 out of every 10 gift cards and e gift cards sold.

For more information, visit the Qwikcilver website .

