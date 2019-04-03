The Dutch banking group will serve as sole mandated lead arranger for the S$50 million ($36.98 million) loan. A unit of Singapore-based developer Sunseap will use the funds to build a 50 MW portfolio of rooftop PV projects.Sunseap Commercial Assets, a Sunseap subsidiary, will develop and own the 50 MW portfolio. The projects will range from 100 kW to 5 MW in size and will all be backed by long-term PPAs. ING said the agreement is its first financing transaction for rooftop solar in Asia. The banking group - which has shares listed on exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels and New York - said that it ...

