Pan African Resources Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, April 3
Pan African Resources PLC
("Pan African" or "the company" or "the group")
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on AIM: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are informed of the resignation of Mr Rowan Smith as an independent non-executive director with effect from
3 April 2019. Mr Smith has been an independent non-executive director for more than four years, and is resigning to pursue other interests. The board of directors, which now consists of three independent non-executive and two executive directors, has commenced a process to appoint a suitable replacement non-executive director.
Pan African Chairman Keith Spencer commented: "The board of directors would like to thank Rowan for his invaluable contribution to Pan African over the past years, and we wish him well in his future endeavours."
Rosebank
3 April 2019
