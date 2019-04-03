The following information is based on a press release from Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB, NO0003028904/NO0010736879) published on Jan 24, 2019 and may be subject to change. Per exchange ratio, Schibsted Shareholders owning one SCHA share are entitled to receive one Class A share of SpinCo MPI, while shareholders owning one SCHB share are entitled to receive one Class B share of SpinCo MPI. The scheduled Ex-date is April 10, 2019. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for SCHA and SCHB on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.8.1. As part of this adjustment, the Spin-Co MPI will not be added to the index and the price of SCHA and SCHB will be adjusted before the market opens on 04/11/2019. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717577