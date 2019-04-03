The recipients of the AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields research grants were announced on April 2 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta. The grants represent a joint effort between Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) and the AACR to promote and support innovative research on Tumor Treating Fields.

"This truly remarkable partnership will provide the critical resources needed to accelerate progress in this exciting and burgeoning field," said Mitch Stoller, Chief Philanthropic Officer and Vice President of Development. "We are incredibly grateful to Novocure for their vision and commitment to advancing innovative cancer research."

"Congratulations to the recipients of the Tumor Treating Fields research grants," said Asaf Danziger, Novocure's Chief Executive Officer. "We value our partnership with the AACR on this program and look forward to learning the outcomes of the impressive research planned by our grant recipients."

2019 AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields Research Grants

Matthew R. Sarkisian, PhD; University of Florida; Enhancing TTFields therapy for glioma by dual inhibition of HDAC6 and SIRT2

Michael D. Story, PhD; University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas; Exploiting the conditional vulnerabilities caused by TTFields exposure

Emil Lou, MD, PhD; Regents of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities; ECM-mimicking platform for testing TTFields and intercellular communication

2019 AACR-Novocure Career Development Award for Tumor Treating Fields Research

Alexander Rubinsteyn, PhD; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Impact of Tumor Treating Fields on neoantigen burden and T cell function

2019 AACR-Novocure Tumor Treating Fields Research Fellowships

Francesca Anna Carrieri, PhD; The Ohio State University; Centrosome clustering inhibition to enhance Tumor Treating Fields

Preshita Desai, B Pharm, PhD; Western University of Health Sciences; Tumor Treating Fields triggered targeting of nanoparticles in cancer

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in mesothelioma, brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

About the AACR

Founded in 1907, the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is the world's first and largest professional organization dedicated to advancing cancer research and its mission to prevent and cure cancer. AACR membership includes more than 42,000 laboratory, translational, and clinical researchers; population scientists; other health care professionals; and patient advocates residing in 120 countries. The AACR marshals the full spectrum of expertise of the cancer community to accelerate progress in the prevention, biology, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer by annually convening more than 30 conferences and educational workshops, the largest of which is the AACR Annual Meeting with more than 22,500 attendees. In addition, the AACR publishes eight prestigious, peer-reviewed scientific journals and a magazine for cancer survivors, patients, and their caregivers. The AACR funds meritorious research directly as well as in cooperation with numerous cancer organizations. As the Scientific Partner of Stand Up To Cancer, the AACR provides expert peer review, grants administration, and scientific oversight of team science and individual investigator grants in cancer research that have the potential for near-term patient benefit. The AACR actively communicates with legislators and other policymakers about the value of cancer research and related biomedical science in saving lives from cancer. For more information about the AACR, visit www.AACR.org.

