ZAGENO Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Unifying Digital Life Sciences Platform

The platform greatly enhances convenience for users by combining features for research scientists, the administrative department, and product vendors on a single platform

SANTA CLARA, California, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American eCommerce solutions for life science research products market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ZAGENO, Inc. with the 2019 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company's life sciences platform brings all key stakeholders in the life science research domain-the scientist, the administrative/procurement department, and the product vendor-into a transparent, digitally enabled online marketplace. The platform easily maps into the customer's existing procurement and lab infrastructure to create a seamless user experience when acquiring and managing laboratory products.

"ZAGENO is an online platform that offers a purchase experience similar to the type offered by recognized eCommerce platforms of everyday products," said Unmesh Lal, Program Manager, Life Sciences Industry Analyst. "For the research community, it provides functionalities such as detailed product comparisons, including alternative product recommendation, 24/7 accessibility, a technically qualified support team, and simple reordering. It makes available detailed, product-related scientific information within the platform, including product handbooks and troubleshooting guides, as well as research protocols, and supplements that with live chat with qualified biotech support staff."

For the procurement/lab administration application, the platform presents a multi-level resolution of the stock and spend management. Firstly, it can be easily integrated with any kind of spend management/procurement/enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Secondly, the platform can be customized as per the demands of the organization's procurement team, with ZAGENO's personnel analyzing existing internal workflows and then integrating the platform with the workflows. Thirdly, once integrated, the platform's procurement analytics dashboard acts as a single source of truth for a procurement/administration manager looking to manage and control lab spend and product stock.

Finally, for the product vendor application, the platform has on-boarded nearly 1,400 vendors, covering 3,000 brands across applications areas such as gene editing and amplification, antibody detection, sequencing tools, bio-chemicals, reagents, plastic ware, and cell cultures. It gives product vendors ready-made market access to scientists and researchers across academia, pharmaceuticals, and biotech in regions such as the US, UK, and Germany. This platform has been crucial for smaller firms that are looking to highlight innovative products without having to make significant investments in traditional marketing and distribution channels.

"In addition to these features, ZAGENO's comprehensive Scientific Score adds a layer of trust and facilitates the decision-making process. While traditional rating mechanisms tend to be opaque, ZAGENO's Scientific Score uses patent-pending machine learning algorithms to provide a comprehensive rating of every product listed on the platform," noted Unmesh Lal, Program Manager, Life Sciences. "Overall, ZAGENO offers a premium customer experience that has helped it build credibility within the scientific community."

ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 8 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score , a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts and has additional offices in Berlin, Germany. For more information, visit zageno.com . Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

