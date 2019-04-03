The Royal Canadian Mint Teams up With World-renowned Toronto Photographer Peter McKinnon to Create a New Coin Series

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Always eager to showcase Canadian talent, the Royal Canadian Mint is collaborating with star photographer and video blogger Peter McKinnon to produce an innovative coin series featuring three of Canada's most famous landscapes. The series begins with Alberta's Moraine Lake, captured in full colour on a 2 oz. fine silver coin, surrounded by an edge engraving of the aperture blades of the camera's lens. Photography buffs will surely recognize the 'f-stop' aperture setting engraved on one of the blades. This coin displaying the photographer's signature, instead of classic initials, is now available for purchase.

This month the Mint also has a number of exquisite creations in store for buyers of the most exclusive collectibles, starting with the 2019 $250 Pure Gold Coin - Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Tiara. Twenty-eight diamonds and four sapphires adorn a 99.99% pure gold coin that captures the splendour of a famous piece of royal jewelry.

The luxurious line-up continues with the 2019 $300 Pure Platinum Coin - Maple Leaf Forever, featuring a Celia Godkin design richly enhanced in translucent red enamel. Finally, the 40th anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf bullion is celebrated on an impressive 5 oz. 99.99% pure gold coin featuring the signature sugar maple leaf design in reverse proof: a brilliant finish on the leaf, surrounded by a satin field.

Other collectibles available this month include:

The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Queen Elizabeth Rose Blossoms, featuring a rose-gold plated design from artist Claudio D'Angelo ;

anniversary of D-Day; The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin - Majestic Birds in Motion: Canada Geese, designed by Pierre Leduc and featuring a multi-frame hologram illustrating the wingbeats of an icon of Canadian skies;

; The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities - Cherry Blossoms, designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca . Coin images are available here .

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

