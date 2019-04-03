A dry-hopped Pilsner played through a distortion pedal: Metallica & Stone Brewing - Berlin bring Enter Night Pilsner to Europe

BERLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallica and Stone Brewing's Arrogant Consortia imprint bring Enter Night Pilsner to Europe. The beer brewed at Stone Brewing - Berlin is available as of now in over 30 countries in Europe.

The Enter Night Pilsner, a dry-hopped Pilsner, is a unique expression of the shared values that have helped define Metallica and Stone Brewing: fiercely independent, transcending genres, shattering preconceptions and challenging convention.

"The amount of ideals and outlooks that Metallica and Stone Brewing share are endless. I'm always blown away about how similar our paths forward have been," says Metallica's Lars Ulrich. "We saw how much our fans liked Enter Night Pilsner on the US tour, and we're thrilled to be able to share it with fans during the European tour as well."

"I remember seeing Metallica on the cover of a magazine just after the Black Album was released," recalls Greg Koch, co-founder of Stone Brewing. "On the cover was a quote that resonated with me to this day: 'Metallica didn't go to number one, number one came to them.' I loved what that meant. Do it your way and never compromise your art. If you're great at what you do people will come. I view that simple quote as one of the founding philosophical elements of Stone Brewing."

Marcus Thieme, Vice President & General Manager European Operations Stone Brewing, adds, "We are incredibly proud to brew Enter Night Pilsner for the European markets here at Stone Brewing in Berlin. This beer is a high quality dry-hopped Pilsner, which we're excited to say will be available as one of our year-round core beers. Enter Night Pilsner is here to stay!"

Aside from its intense drinkability, craft enthusiasts will note Enter Night Pilsner's remarkable flavor and aroma which artfully combine the beauty of a traditional Northern German Pilsner with modern overtones of aggression. The resulting genre-defying dry-hopped pilsner is hop forward with sound bitterness on the finish.

Stone Brewing - Berlin celebrated its official opening in September 2016. Hailing from San Diego, CA, since 1996 Stone Brewing has been known for its unique, big-character beers featuring bold flavors that defy traditional style guidelines and expectations. It has been named the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine, twice. Stone Brewing - Berlin's craft beers are now distributed throughout Germany and more than 30 countries in Europe.

Quick Facts:

Name: Enter Night Pilsner

Stats: 5.7% ABV, 45 IBUs

Availability: 0,5l cans, four-packs and from draft across Europe all year-round

