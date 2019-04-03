India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is expected to make a significant contribution to the country's rooftop PV target of 40 GW by 2022. However, a range of issues - including low public awareness, the scarcity of low-cost financing and the need for rooftop aggregation models - must be addressed before rooftop solar can be aggressively scaled up, according to a new report from Deloitte and the Climate Investment Funds (CIF).Released in New Delhi today, the Scaling Up Rooftop Solar in the SME Sector report maps out key obstacles that could impact the growth of rooftop solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...