Dun Bradstreet's data enriches Sievo's spend analysis solutions with more comprehensive supplier insights

Sievo, the procurement analytics company, has signed a global partnership agreement with Bisnode, a Dun Bradstreet Worldwide Network member. The new deal enables Sievo to incorporate Dun Bradstreet intelligence into its spend and procurement analytics offering, providing Sievo's customers with a more holistic and actionable view of their supplier relationships.

"Dun Bradstreet provides the most comprehensive supplier data in the industry. Incorporating the intelligence into our platform is a big win for our customers," said Johan-Peter Teppala, CEO, Sievo, Inc. "However, as everyone that works with Sievo understands, the value isn't in the data alone it's in how you convert the data into actionable business intelligence that drive exceptional results."

Dun Bradstreet's supplier data will be automatically integrated into Sievo's procurement analytics platform and updated in real time, providing customers with immediate access to more accurate information on their supplier relationships.

"We have always been committed to making procurement data a competitive advantage for our customers," said Sammeli Sammalkorpi, co-founder, Sievo, Inc. "We're doubling-down on that commitment by incorporating Dun & Bradstreet's supplier data into our platform. Now, we're providing our customers with even more precise information, enabling effective supplier relationship management and cost savings."

"Bisnode's focus is on creating new insights using quality data. We believe that customers will benefit from accessing supplier data through the Sievo platform. As one of the leading suppliers in procurement analytics, Sievo is an ideal partner for us," said Lauri Mähönen, sales director in Bisnode Finland.

For more information about Sievo's market-leading procurement analytics solution

About Sievo

Sievo is a leading procurement analytics SaaS-based solution company that helps the world's leading businesses understand and create business value by enabling them to take control of all procurement information with the leading Spend Management solution offering best-of-breed software, world-class services and value-added content. Sievo provides spend visibility but also goes way beyond that. We help our clients identify opportunities, translate these opportunities into projects, embed created value into budgets and ensure that savings truly hit the bottom line. For more information, visit sievo.com, or find us on Twitter @Sievo.

About Bisnode

Bisnode, a leading progressive data and analytics company in Europe, is building a brighter future using smart data. We have more than 2,100 passionate and curious employees who collaborate in 19 countries using analytics and scoring models to predict customer behavior, deliver remarkable insights, and ultimately find innovative solutions to enduring problems. Bisnode data to drive you forward. Bisnode.com

