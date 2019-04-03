News Release

Lubrizol Introduces Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer

2-in-1 rheology modifier with style boosting properties

CLEVELAND, April 3, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the launch of its newest multifunctional, 2-in-1 rheology modifier, Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer. This novel technology not only provides rheology modification, but also offers light to medium styling hold, reducing or eliminating the need for Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) or fixatives.

Key features and benefits:

Smooth glossy appearance

Fabulous market leading clarity

Broad ingredient compatibility

Unique formulation textures

Excellent curl retention and stiffness

Not polymerized in benzene or methylene chloride

Cold processing and quick dispersion, enhancing overall sustainability

In response to the clean beauty trend, formulators using Lubrizol's Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer, can create new and unique offerings using less ingredients while still delivering the desired aesthetics, textures and experience that consumers desire.

Learn more about Carbopol Style 2.0 polymer at Go.Lubrizol.com/CarbopolStyle (https://www.lubrizol.com/Personal-Care/Products/Carbopol-Style).

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care

We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty chemicals for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, dish care, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims. Furthermore, with Active Organics' botanical extracts and Lipotec's peptide-based active cosmetic ingredients, we have strategically expanded our product portfolio and continue to build upon our current capabilities, formulations expertise and global manufacturing footprint to take innovation to the next level. We partner closely with our customers to create winning brands - through our commitment to market intimacy, knowledgeable people, technical expertise and essential, market-driving solutions. Our primary focus is on the needs and demands of our customers and consumers on a global basis. We are persistently committed to accessible innovation that directly addresses the market trends and providing you with powerful, proven solutions so you can Formulate With Confidence.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

