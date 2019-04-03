Pluralsight, Inc.: Pluralsight Expands Role IQ and Skill IQ Analytics, Giving Technology Leaders Unprecedented Insights to Drive Their Business Forward

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 03, 2019(NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today unveiled powerful new capabilities to its industry-leading analytics, giving technology leaders deeper insights and more actionable data to build modern and competitive technology teams. Analytics play an increasingly vital role in decision-making, planning and execution as organizations worldwide rely on technology to drive business strategies and innovation. With the new Role IQ and Skill IQ analytics, CTOs and CIOs can see their teams' skill and role levels, and ensure teams are learning the skills they need to improve productivity, speed-up innovation and deliver exceptional results.



"Whether learning React or becoming a security expert, ongoing skill development is imperative for teams to innovate and keep pace with change," said Nate Walkingshaw, chief experience officer at Pluralsight. "By providing insights into the technical expertise across an organization, Pluralsight gives technology leaders the ability to place the right people in the right roles."

According to IDC, by 2020, 90 percent of all organizations will have adjusted project plans, delayed product/service releases, incurred costs or lost revenue because of a lack of IT skills. IDC estimates the impact of these losses will total $390 billion worldwide. CTOs, CIOs and their organizations are facing rapidly-growing gaps between the skills needed to deploy and leverage new technologies, such as hybrid cloud and AI, and available and affordable talent. Pluralsight's new analytics enable leaders to close skill gaps by focusing development in critical areas, finding undiscovered talent and creating new teams to tackle important technology initiatives.

"Organizations are digitally transforming at incredible rates, creating an ever-greater need for CIOs and organizations to adopt the latest technologies and accelerate their innovation in order to remain relevant," said Cushing Anderson, program vice president at IDC. "As the pace of digital transformation continues, companies that want to thrive and continually be first to market will need leaders who can identify their employees' skill levels and confidently determine what steps they need to take to improve."

Pluralsight's new analytics capabilities include:

Roles Analytics

Enhancing the Role IQ experience, roles analytics gives technology leaders a quantified view of the technical abilities across their organization. Whether measuring expertise in roles created by Pluralsight and its partners or a custom role specific to their organization, roles analytics makes it easier than ever for technology leaders to put the right people on the right projects, so they can deliver faster.

Skill Progress

An addition to advanced skills analytics , skill progress provides full visibility into how team or individual skill levels are evolving over time. By tracking growth over time, technology leaders can help their teams develop the most business-critical skills efficiently and gain confidence that the team is on track to accomplish goals faster.

To help technology leaders get the most out of the platform and drive their most important technology initiatives faster, Pluralsight also launched three new professional services products :

Skills Strategy - Custom mapping of a technology leader's strategies to learning on Pluralsight.

- Custom mapping of a technology leader's strategies to learning on Pluralsight. Integrations - Custom integration into an organization's workflow products, including learning management systems, human capital management software and business intelligence tools.

- Custom integration into an organization's workflow products, including learning management systems, human capital management software and business intelligence tools. Onboarding - Custom and scalable onboarding experience for an organization that provides information, best practices and support to drive immediate platform adoption.

To learn more about Pluralsight and its new analytics, visit www.pluralsight.com/product/advanced-analytics .

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

