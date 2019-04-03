XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Expands XPO Connect into Last Mile

Advances Omnichannel Solutions for Heavy Goods with Intelligent Technology

GREENWICH, Conn. - April 3, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), the largest last mile provider for heavy goods in North America, today announced the launch of extensive last mile capabilities on its XPO Connect digital freight marketplace. The company's last mile business unit specializes in the delivery of heavy goods, many of which require assembly and installation inside the home. In 2018, XPO arranged approximately 40,000 last mile deliveries per day on average.

The benefits of the new technology are widespread:

XPO's customers and independent contractors have deeper visibility into the last mile process and more control over the consumer experience.



Retailers and e-tailers gain actionable business intelligence and capabilities for digital scheduling, geo-tracking, delivery exception monitoring and claims processing.



Independent service providers can view available offers, geo-monitor tendered routes, track payments and see their performance metrics.



The company best leverages its 85 last mile hubs in North America and their integration with the XPO Direct shared-space distribution network.

Mario Harik, chief information officer for XPO Logistics, said, "We're empowering our customers with an expansive suite of digital tools to manage growing demand for last mile services. At the same time, we're supporting the service providers who represent our customers' brands. XPO Connect has opened the door to widespread efficiencies across our transportation network."

XPO expects to invest approximately $550 million in technology this year across its global operations. The company introduced XPO Connect in April 2018 as a cloud-based, fully digital freight marketplace developed with multimodal, self-learning architecture.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com.

