Naked Brand Group Limited Appoints Anna Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) ('Naked' or the 'Company'), a global leader in intimate apparel and swimwear, has appointed Anna Johnson, former EGM of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Bendon Limited ('Bendon'), as the Company's new CEO, following the completion of its recent strategic financing and debt re-structuring. Justin Davis-Rice has stepped down from his role as CEO and has been named Executive Chairman of Naked.

Anna Johnson brings to Naked a track record of over 25 years' experience driving growth across a number of industries including consumer electronics, outdoor adventure and intimate apparel. Prior to rejoining Bendon, Ms. Johnson was EGM of operations with The Warehouse Group (NZE: WHS), one of New Zealand's largest publicly listed companies, where she oversaw $1 billion of revenue and a 93-store footprint. From 2012 to 2017, Ms. Johnson spearheaded the retail channel at Bendon as EGM, delivering sequential 30% plus returns from multiple women's categories. Prior to Bendon, Ms. Johnson was the GM for the New Zealand territory and franchisee with Harvey Norman (ASX: HVN), one of Australia's largest list retailers.

'Anna, who has been successfully implementing our strategic plan within Bendon for the past five months, has a proven track record of restructuring and transforming established businesses in the consumer sector and we believe her role as CEO of Naked will amplify our new strategic direction,' said former CEO Justin Davis-Rice. 'She brings a strong passion and comprehensive knowledge of our operations as well as a wealth of experience in sales, retail, training, property management and strategic business development.

'Anna's appointment to CEO marks a new growth plan for the company that is well underway, and we look forward to providing a full update on our progress in the weeks to come,' concluded Davis-Rice.

'I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,' said Ms. Johnson. 'We have an exceptionally talented team at Naked that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform the business, continuing to innovate our product in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities.'

Strategic Overview

After a global strategic review, Naked has effectuated a plan that is on track to realize an aggregate of U.S. $6.5 million in cost savings.

Naked has exited unprofitable channels in the UK, EU and select Australian and New Zealand independent channels and includes their supporting infrastructure of back end services, offices, systems, Distribution Centre's and the front facing team.

As brand strength in the UK and EU remains strong, Naked will continue to service key accounts such as Selfridges, as well as the Outnet, stores.

The Naked brand will complete its full integration into the group of brands by May 2019. This integration accounted for U.S. $1.5 million of the annualized cost savings and includes the shut down of the wearnaked.com site in the U.S.

The Naked brand will continue to be developed under the house of brands of Bendon with the strategic growth earmarked to be in U.S. mass merchants and New Zealand markets.

Finally, Naked has downsized and optimized global offices in Sydney, Hong Kong and the U.S.

New Direction

Naked is now focused on the next phase of strategic implementation to ensure that the business is structured to support the growth of our direct to customer model of both our own vertical stores (66 in total) and our wholesale customers.

After thorough analysis and research, Naked is focusing new marketing content and campaigns targeting both our existing and new customers of all the group brands.

Our campaigns will be augmented with our over 70 years of uplifting and supporting 'EVERY BODY' by our innovation, fit and heritage styles coupled with driving awareness on the health benefits of the correct support and bra fit of the women's ever-changing body through life's milestones.

Bendon will continue to be an iconic and trusted brand that empowers and spans the generation of a family.

'We are very grateful for the shareholder support during what has been a challenging period,' continued Ms. Johnson. 'We have worked diligently to put all the pieces together that now give the company a clear line of sight to a resumption of revenue growth in 2019. Moreover, investment from certain shareholders as well as strategic alliances with key manufacturing partners reflects both the stability of our relationships and the trust in our new strategic growth initiatives,' concluded Ms. Johnson.

