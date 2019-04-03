Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) Ted Konyi, is pleased to formally announce the appointment of Sharon Kordysz as Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Ms. Kordysz will leverage her experience in leading diverse teams in fast paced industries to guide Smartcool's aggressive growth strategy. Ms. Kordysz responsibilities will include the worldwide operations and development strategies of Smartcool as well as building out the team to exceed customer expectations.

Sharon has more than 20 years of leadership experience with Pitney Bowes, Oki Data Americas and most recently Drake International. Sharon has managed sales and service to national and government accounts, dealers and value-added resellers and has consistently exceeded revenue goals and growth.

"Sharon joins Smartcool with a wealth of leadership experience," said Ted Konyi, President and CEO. "We are thrilled to have her expertise as part of our management group, and under her guidance will continue to expand our operational and sales teams."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

Total Energy Concepts (TEC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smartcool, is a national leader in Power Protection, Energy Management, Power Quality, Facility Grounding, and Lighting Solutions that help companies improve their bottom line by reducing expenses that drastically cut into company profits. TEC focuses on a holistic approach to energy efficiency with proprietary technologies for power factor correction and third party technologies including LED, voltage conditioning and intelligent motor controls.

