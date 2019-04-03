Envestnet | Yodlee Enables FinTechs to Grow from Startup to Success with the Most Comprehensive and Accurate Financial Data Available

As the market leader in financial data aggregation, Envestnet | Yodlee continues to drive innovation with enhanced FinTech focus that provides developers with the best financial data at massive scale

REDWOOD CITY, California, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services, provides FinTech companies with the best financial data at massive scale along with the highest accuracy in enriched transaction data. As the market leader in financial data aggregation, Envestnet | Yodlee provides the in-depth knowledge and experience that FinTech companies require to grow from startup to success.

Founded in 1999 as one of the original FinTech companies, Envestnet | Yodlee and its data aggregation capabilities have fueled disruptive solutions across multiple market segments including financial wellness, authentication, payments, wealth, lending, and more. This FinTech innovation requires not only a leading data aggregation platform but also access to best-in-class developer tools, technical support, and services. Over 1,100 firms have trusted Envestnet | Yodlee to go to market globally.

The recently enhanced Envestnet | Yodlee developer experience, anchored by its world-class data coverage from over 20,000 global data sources, allows developers to easily integrate, build, launch, and scale powerful solutions. This developer experience also enables FinTech companies to benefit from enriched, high-quality data delivered at faster speeds by a finely tuned Platform API. Importantly, Envestnet | Yodlee follows the leading financial industry best practices for security, privacy, risk, and compliance management.

"Seeing the next generation of digital financial services being powered by the Envestnet | Yodlee platform is a strong validation of our commitment to sustained innovation," said Brandon Rembe, Chief Product Officer, Envestnet | Yodlee. "By utilizing our Platform APIs, FinTech developers are empowered to create highly personalized, digital experiences that allow users to better understand and manage their financial lives."

For NY FinTech Week (from April 1 - 5), Envestnet | Yodlee is featured in a number of activities, including the "Open Banking: Buzzword of the Year of Banking Revolution" panel. This panel will be held on Wednesday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m. ET, with Lori Martel, VP of Platform Product Management, Envestnet | Yodlee. The full lineup of events can be found at: https://empirestartups.com/events/ny-fintech-week-2019/.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet's unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing, and client portal solutions for registered independent advisors (RIAs). Envestnet Data & Analytics provides intelligent solutions that enable dynamic innovation through its Envestnet | Yodlee platform.

More than 3,500 enterprises and over 96,000 advisors leverage Envestnet technology and services, including 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest Registered Investment Advisors, and hundreds of Internet services companies.

For more information on Envestnet | Yodlee, please visit www.yodlee.com and follow @Yodlee.