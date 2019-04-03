5G Video Market Roadmap, Game-changer, Market-Booster of the Decade and Forecasts to 2030

PUNE, India, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added 5G Video Market- Game-changer, market-booster of the decade to its online research database. This report examines the prospects of video entertainment contents and services within the framework of upcoming 5G launches.

An introductory section describes the 5G roadmap in the world.

Some 5G video uses cases are then illustrated, by projects and on field tests held, within each of the four main families of enhanced video services covered (ultra-high fidelity media, public venue experiences, UGC, immersive media) and anticipated operational gains from 5G (in video production and distribution).

We also present an analysis of the new media ecosystem brought by 5G. Transformation in the chain and impacts are addressed by segment (content production, services, distribution, devices, consumption and monetisation).

The impacts on players in the chain are then highlighted and illustrated though company profiles (media, Internet and telcos).

Finally, the report details 5G video revenues market forecasts up to 2030, broken down on a worldwide basis by source of revenues (FWA pay-TV offers, 5G pay- and advertising-based video services) and by key geographic zones (Asia, North America and Europe).

Geographic area

Europe

North America

World

Players

AT&T

Disney

Google/YouTube

KDDI

RAI

SK Telecom

Telia

Verizon

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G roadmap

2.1. Three sets of technologies for 5G

2.2. Evolution of mobile networks towards content/video

2.3. In 2020, Europe will lagging behind where Asia or the US were in 2018-2019

2.4. 5G Roadmap in Europe

2.5. 5G has already arrived in the USA: It's on the finishing straight of a long road on 5G

2.6. 2 billion 5G SIMs in 2025

3. 5G video use cases

3.1. Why 5G video?

3.2. All major operators tested 5G connectivity, often with video

3.3. 5G will enable four, maybe more, main species of enhanced video services

3.3.1. Ultra high fidelity media

3.3.2. Public venues: a specific use case

3.3.3. UGC and machine-generated content

3.3.4 The Promising prospects for AR/VR in 5G

3.4. 5G intends to bring Operational efficiency in video production and distribution

3.4.1 Video is the most sizeable mobile traffic, and it's growing

3.4.2. 5G Broadcast is not yet ready

3.4.3. Towards Hybrid and converging distribution systems?

3.4.4. Can FWA be a first-comer 5G video service?

3.4.5. Efficiency gains in production and video contribution, with 5G

3.5. 5G video service requirements

4. A new ecosystem

4.1. 5G will lead to a new video ecosystem…

4.2. …involving transformation and convergence in the chain

4.3. Professional Contents

4.4. User-generated content (UGC)

4.5. Services

4.6. Distribution: towards a 5G meta network?

4.7. 5G market could first develop through FWA and 5G hotspot devices

4.8. Consumption and monetisation

5. Coopetition between players

5.1. Players: Rich opportunities ahead for media groups

5.1.1. RAI

5.1.2. Disney

5.1.3. Google/YouTube

5.2. Players: Network ownership gives telcos a natural advantage in video

5.2.1. AT&T

5.2.2. Verizon

5.2.3. SK Telecom

5.2.4. KDDI

5.2.5. Telia Finland

6. Market forecasts

6.1. Main drivers for 5G video

6.2. Main barriers to 5G video

6.3. Scope of 5G video market forecasts, 2020 - 2030

6.4. 5G video traffic estimates

6.5. Model core hypothesis for revenues

6.6. A 5G video market of 145 billion EUR in 2030

6.7. Asia will lead the 5G market, including in the video segment

List of Tables and Figures

1. Executive Summary

• From a linear video value chain to a multi-directional web of interconnections

• Worldwide 5G video revenues by segment in 2030 (billion EUR)

2. 5G roadmap

• Three sets of technologies for 5G

• Evolution of mobile networks towards content/video

• Key sport events targeted for commercial launches

• 2020 target for all MSs, on 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz frequencies, mmWave bands not before 2022

• 5G development in the USA

• Number of 5G SIM cards (worldwide, millions)

3. 5G video use cases

• The media & entertainment vertical driving trials in 5GPP

• 5G video tests implemented by telcos per region

• Migu Music Awards live broadcasting through 5G

• KDDI 8K transmission as 5G trial with NHK

• 5G Edge Network Acceleration at Stadium

• Samsung and KDDI live real-time free-viewpoint video streaming test on 5G, Okinawa stadium

• SK Telecom's 5G mobile network to broadcast live

• Stadium and mega-event requirements - Crowdsourced video

• Virtual/augmented reality broadcast

• Mobile data traffic by application category per month (percent)

• Global mobile data traffic (EB per month)

• Evolving LTE broadcast towards meeting 5G requirements

• Converged Content Distribution Framework

• Hybrid Broadcast Distribution

• Breakdown of indoor, wall-mounted and rooftop antennas for an inter-site distance (ISD) of 350 meters, Ericsson trial

• Smart + remote media production

• Graphical user interface of Periscope App and ZDF Reporter App

• 5G critical requirements for M&E experience

4. A new ecosystem

• Presentation of the 5G Video Chain

• Mobile VR evolution: Devices will become sleeker, lighter and more fashionable

• Richer visual content

• Social Video Viewing

• The trend in the adoption of live streaming by platforms

• Live-stream viewing on social

• Number of UHD or 4K platforms and services, end 2018

• Service management: incumbent player, newcomer, none?

• 5G-Xcast Converged media delivery architecture

• Moto Z Phone, upgrading to 5G

• First Huawei and Samsung FWA 'devices': 5G at Home

• Target: An enhanced user experience

6. Market forecasts

• Netflix consumption by device

• Digital/Mobile Video Budget Allocations to each format

• Worldwide 5G video revenues by segment in 2030

• Breakdown of 5G video revenues by zone in 2030

