VistaJet Ltd: VistaJet Launches Global Pet Travel Program as it Sees a 104% Increase in Animals Flying

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announced today the launch of VistaPet, the most comprehensive program designed to ensure all passengers feel welcome - even if they are four-legged.



Emerging travel behavior trends highlight why offering solutions to provide for animals is increasingly important:

VistaJet has seen a 104% increase in the number of animals flown over the last two years;

One in four VistaJet Members flies regularly with their loyal companions, and an estimated 30 million people travel with their pets each year;

There was a 47% increase in the number of dogs flying on board VistaJet in 2018 against the previous year;

For many, pets are simply part of the family - 95% of American animal owners agree as they become increasingly integrated into our lives;

Travel standards to date have failed to reach expected service levels, with 75% of owners distrusting commercial airlines to safely care for their pets, making the journey stressful for both animal and human.

VistaPet has been designed in collaboration with experienced veterinary practitioners, groomers, dieticians and coaches to respond to the needs and challenges faced when traveling with animals. From care kits, sleep mats and balanced menus, to travel advice, global flying regulations and fear of flying courses, all VistaJet passengers can expect the same exceptional service and support.

The most comfortable journey with a pet starts with a simplified booking service, continues with a happy and uneventful flight, and ends at a pet friendly destination. The VistaPet program includes:

Simply Ready to Fly

Unfortunately, there are no standard rules for the transport of pets around the globe. To ensure a seamless travel experience, VistaJet's customer service team advises passengers on the regulations that apply to their flights and destinations when traveling with pets, including details for vaccinations, microchips, certificates and permits.

Sometimes, flying with a scared pet can transform a perfect flight into a very long one. To ensure all passengers enjoy their flight, VistaJet can arrange fear of flying courses for dogs, in partnership with The Dog House. The four-week course desensitizes pets to what they could experience during a flight - the smell of fuel, the sounds of jet engines, cabin air pressure and the movements of air turbulence.

A Safe and Stress-Free Flight

On board every flight, passengers will receive a VistaPetPochette - a travel bag containing a collection of items to take care of pets during and after a flight. Bio-organic pet food from Rockster will provide pets with high-quality nutrients in the air or on arrival. The flavorful selection of Random Rewards treats, created by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux, is a unique mixture of dog training treats. Kibble Pet's Travel Care Kit includes water-free shampoos and soothing wipes for salon quality fur care - a perfect way to help pets relax on board. Rope toys by Furzu will also keep dogs entertained throughout the flight.

Following advice from Clinical Veterinarian, Dr. Bruce Fogle, VistaJet has developed a balanced menu to keep Members' pets hydrated and healthy. VistaJet Cabin Hostesses can also offer natural flower essences to mix with pets' drinking water to aid relaxation during the flight.

The safety and comfort of all passengers is of the utmost importance to VistaJet. While flying regulations require that animals are kept on leash or in a travel cage for take-off and landing, during flight pets can relax by their owner's side on a handmade Labbvenn sleep mat. A full cabin reclean is included as standard after every pet flight.

Welcome at Destination

The VistaPet program makes traveling with pets seamless, even at destination. To help entire trips be enjoyable, VistaJet has selected a collection of pet-friendly facilities and partners all around the globe - whether Members require a pet hotel in London, the best pet salon in New York or a photography session to capture moments with pets around the world, VistaJet is there to advise. The team can also assist in finding pet walkers and trainers, or suggest unforgettable experiences including pet yoga, rafting and surfing.

The world is complex. Seamless travel for all, starts with VistaJet.

