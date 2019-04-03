Five independent hotel groups, together with Oracle, now make up the alliance's shareholders

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Corinthia Hotels ("Corinthia") is making a strategic investment in the alliance, following the similar investments made by Minor Hotel Group and Pan Pacific Hotels Group in November 2018.

Corinthia joins Omni Hotels, Kempinski Hotels, Minor Hotel Group, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, and technology giant Oracle in the GHA shareholding. Simon Naudi, Corinthia's CEO, will join the GHA board.

Corinthia has been one of GHA's member brands since 2014. Founded in 1962 in Malta by the Pisani Family, today Corinthia comprises nine luxury hotels in Europe and Africa, including its flagship Corinthia London. The Corinthia Meydan Beach Dubai opens in 2020, while the Corinthia Brussels, Corinthia Bucharest and Corinthia Moscow are scheduled by 2021.

Chris Hartley, GHA's CEO, commented: "Corinthia has been a successful member of the alliance for the past five years; now as a shareholder, their growing stature and reputation as an independent luxury hotel brand will bring significant value to the alliance, enabling us to make further investments into our growing loyalty and marketing platform, DISCOVERY, which is now shared by more than 30 member brands and 14 million customers."

Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia, added: "Corinthia hotels have benefited significantly from the global reach the alliance brings us as a member brand. Now as we prepare for a period of rapid growth into new markets, we see this investment as a way to support our brand and hotels in a more efficient way, while enabling us to influence the alliance's future direction. GHA is the ideal collaborative platform for luxury brands, such as ours, wishing to deepen their global customer base, while retaining their independent brand identity."

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary, most recently announcing the addition of Capella Hotel Group as its latest member brand.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 14 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, Avani, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Oaks, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, The Residence by Cenizaro, Rydges, Shaza, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About Corinthia Hotels

Corinthia Hotels is a growing family of uplifting, luxury destinations. Founded in Malta in 1962, there are now nine elegant properties worldwide, with four more landmark hotels opening by 2021. From city-centre hotels to coastal resorts, each one is connected by a strong Corinthia philosophy. Inspired by its Mediterranean, family-run heritage, the brand is dedicated to providing uplifting moments, unforgettable experiences and exquisite service. Discover more at corinthia.com and @corinthiahotels

