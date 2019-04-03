Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Announcement regarding former public disclosures that are not yet resolved 03-Apr-2019 / 13:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding former public disclosures that are not yet resolved DATE: April 03, 2019 Ref: Our public disclosures dated 21.04.2015-31.08.2016-31.10.2016-30.12.2016-01.03.2017-04.05.2017-06.07.2017 -06.09.2017-08.11.2017-10.01.2018-09.03.2018-09.05.2018-04.07.2018-05.09.201 8-08.1102018. In our Bank's public disclosure mentioned above, we disclosed that the annulment action filed by our Bank before the 13th Council of State regarding Turkish Competition Board's decision dated 07.03.2011 and no. 11-13/243-78 on imposing administrative fine against our Bank has been rejected and our Bank Our Bank has appealed such decision. We have been informed that the appeal has been rejected by the Council of State, Plenary Session of Administrative Law Chambers. Our Bank has requested revision of such decision. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [1] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8061 EQS News ID: 795401 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=795401&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2019 08:39 ET (12:39 GMT)