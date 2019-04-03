Please be informed that safeguards in the opening auction for MAERSK A and MAERSK B will be widened in the opening auction on 4 April 2019. After the opening auction uncross normal configuration will apply. More information can be found in Nasdaq Nordic Market Model Appendix M: Volatility Guards and Appendix U: Safeguards in opening and closing auctions. A.P. Møller - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A Mærsk B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0010244425 DK0010244508 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name MAERSK A MAERSK B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3200 3201 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic Volatility Guard 3 pct. 3 pct. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dynamic Volatility Guard in the opening 12 pct. 12 pct. auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Static Volatility Guard 10 pct. 10 pct. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Flush of orderbooks The orderbooks will be flushed in post trade state on 3 April 2019: For further information, please contact: Trading Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=717615