Publicis Groupe Agencies Score High Marks on The Human Rights Campaign's 2019 Corporate Equality Index

April 03, 2019 - Paris -Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is proud to announce that in the U.S. market, Digitas, Leo Burnett, MSL, Publicis, Publicis Media, Re:Sources, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Publicis Sapient have all scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey. This achievement from the largest US LTBTQ+ civil rights organization, allows all companies that score a perfect 100 to adopt the designation of "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality".

The HRC CEI is an annual U.S.-based benchmarking tool leveraged to assess corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees. This year 571 earned top marks receiving the perfect 100 rating. The survey captures a comprehensive picture of how companies foster diverse, engaging and inclusive work environments for their LGBTQ talent by asking a wide variety of questions on topics including companies' non-discrimination policies, the availability of transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, and their support of LGBTQ business resource groups. To account for the changing landscape of legal protections for LGBTQ employees and emerging best practices, the HRC updates its criteria on an ongoing basis.

Publicis Groupe agencies have participated in the HRC CEI since 2006 when Starcom, previously known as Starcom MediaVest Group, was the first network entity to score top marks, paving the way for others to follow. The 2019 survey marks the seventh consecutive year of perfect scores for Digitas; and the sixth consecutive year for MSL, Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi and Re:Sources. Publicis Sapient also received a perfect score in this year's report, building on more than six years of distinction from HRC. In addition to past recognitions earned by several agencies within Publicis Media, this marks the third year that the Solution hub itself has been recognized as an employer of choice under Publicis Groupe's Power of One organization.

That so many Publicis Groupe solution hubs and agencies have continuously scored top marks on the HRC CEI is a result of strong employee-led contributions. Égalité (French for Equality and pronounced eh-gah-lee-tay), Publicis Groupe's business resource group for members of the LGBTQ community and their allies, has been at the forefront in counseling solution hubs and agencies on how to improve their scores since 2012.

Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Publicis Groupe's Member of the Directoire and Secretary General commented: "Every year we look forward to our participation in the HRC's Corporate Equality Index as a way of showcasing our dedication to creating inclusive work environments that are welcoming and engaging of the LGBTQ community. Maintaining high scores across our agencies is a collaborative effort involving everyone, particularly talent and HR teams and the leadership team of Égalité, our LGBTQ business resource group. Building a diverse and inclusive workplace is a daily priority and part of our company's core values."

Commenting on the success of so many Publicis Groupe solution hubs and agencies Sandra Sims-Williams, Publicis Groupe's Chief Diversity Officer in the U.S., emphasized that "we can't ever lose sight of the fact that the success of our business is directly tied to the performance of our talent. In this fiercely competitive market, being an employer of choice is not optional, it is a business imperative in helping to attract and retain top talent. The release of the HRC's 2019 CEI scores helps validate that Publicis Groupe's agencies continue to do all that they should, and much more, to create cultures that embrace members of the LGBTQ community."

