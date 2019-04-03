sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,272 Euro		-0,008
-2,86 %
WKN: A2DWUX ISIN: CA0272592092 Ticker-Symbol: 5LA1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,295
0,326
15:46
0,302
0,32
15:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP0,272-2,86 %