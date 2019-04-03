A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on why healthcare market research is the 'new normal' for providers. This article provides comprehensive insights into the changing healthcare market and why it is essential for organizations to leverage healthcare market research to survive in the highly complex industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005419/en/

Benefits of healthcare market research. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is relentless focus being given to understanding patients and determining ways to improve patient care in the US healthcare sector. Moreover, a larger number of choices available for patient-care and growing dissatisfaction among patients are some of the key factors making healthcare market research vital for survival in the industry. Market research is a vital tool for healthcare organizations to identify the actual market needs in advance and undertake evidence-based decision-making rather than being reactive to a perceived need. Furthermore, it also helps providers in interpreting data to obtain information that can be used to predict future events, actions, or patient behavior.

Request Free Brochure to learn how our solutions can help you overcome challenges in identifying the latest healthcare industry and transform your business to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Benefits of healthcare market research

Fill service delivery gaps

Healthcare solutions are complex and sophisticated in nature. Providers can assess and identify gaps in their service delivery model and thereby generate stronger patient relationships and outcomes using healthcare market research.

Gain product and service development insights

With the rising competition in the healthcare sector, customer acquisition and retention cannot rest on the organization's past success alone. It is essential to be constantly updated on the changing customer needs and find new market innovations. Healthcare market research helps companies to remain innovative and updated on the most practical and profitable ways to enhance their product/service offerings and patient care.

Keeping track of the dynamic market conditions helps healthcare providers differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the market competition. This becomes easier with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Stay ahead of market competition

Owing to the rise in disruptive technology and the influx of venture capital from investors who are keen on high-risk, high-reward models, the healthcare market is now experiencing higher convergence and competition. Healthcare market research is a smart, strategic, and proven hedge against this risk as it helps healthcare providers stand out in the market through a clear, and actionable understanding of who they need to reach, why, and how.

Request for more information and know how we can help you create robust market intelligence strategies that will give you a first-mover advantage in the market.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005419/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us