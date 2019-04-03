Leading analyst firm places Qumu within the 3 highest scores for enterprise video content management solutions

Qumu, the leading provider of best-in-class video technology for the enterprise, has been rated by Gartner within the three highest scores for enterprise video content management solutions for three use cases. The 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management report covers 13 vendors, and scores them against a set of selected use cases-including Internal Executive Messaging, Internal Training, Internal Collaboration and External Video for Sales.

"Qumu is excited to be recognized once again in the Enterprise Video Content Management space by Gartner, particularly when the report covers what we believe are the most important use cases facing corporate buyers of video technology today," said Vern Hanzlik, President and CEO of Qumu. "And I'm also immensely proud of our organization as a whole. To us, placing within the three highest scores will give Qumu a significant amount of momentum as we continue to ramp our growth in 2019."

To establish each vendor's overall use case ratings, Gartner analysts independently evaluated all 13 firms against eleven critical capabilities including Delivery Model (Cloud/SaaS), Delivery Model (On-Premises/Hybrid), Delivery of Video (Live and VoD), Integration (Portal/Collaboration), Security, Capture, Creation and Modification, Workflow Richness, Video Interactivity, Analytics, Search and Delivery to External Audiences. Vendors were scored on a scale of 1 to 5 for each capability, then scores were weighted against four use cases.

The naming of Qumu within the three highest solutions for three industry use cases represents significant and continued momentum for the company over the last 15 months. Since January of 2018 Qumu has received recognition related to its WebRTC technology, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology and Enterprise Communication technology. Qumu was also recently named alongside Amazon, Cisco, Google and Netflix to the Streaming Media 50 Companies That Matter Most in Online Video list, and has been named an industry leader by three other analyst firms covering the Enterprise Video space. Also in late 2018, Gartner placed Qumu in the Leaders quadrant in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management.

Parties interested in learning more about the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management may review the full 28-page 2018 Gartner report from the Qumu website, or call Qumu directly at (612) 638-9050 for a complimentary copy.

* Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Video Content Management, 26 March 2019, Adam Preset, Stephen Emmott. **Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management, Adam Preset, Stephen Emmott, 28 November 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu is the leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005508/en/

Contacts:

Eric Rudolf

Vice President of Marketing

Qumu Corporation

eric.rudolf@qumu.com

+1 612-638-9085