Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 03-Apr-2019 / 14:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") was notified on 3 April 2019 of the exercise and sale of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Share Matching Scheme and Travis Perkins Subsidiary Long Term Incentive Plan on 2 April 2019 over the number of Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the person named below: Name Status Plan Total Total Share Price Beneficial % Number Number interest of of of ISC shares shares exercis sold ed Simon PDMR SMS 28,654 13,584 GBP13.7577 39,792<1% King LTIP 3,964 1,879 GBP13.8815 LTIP 11,088 5,257 GBP13.8625 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Simon King 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Managing Director - Wickes b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Ame ndment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each the financial instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB0007739609 Identification code b) Nature of the Exercise and subsequent sale of options transaction under the Travis Perkins Share Matching Scheme and Travis Perkins Subsidiary Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1) GBP13.7577 1) 13,584 2) GBP13.8815 2) 1,879 3) GBP13.8625 3) 5,257 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total 1) 1) 13,584 1) GBP13.7577 GBP186,884 2) 1,879 .60 2) GBP13.8815 3) 5,257 2) GBP26,083. 3) 34 GBP13.8625 3) GBP72,875. 16 e) Date of the 2 April 2019 transaction f) Place of the XLON transaction ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8064 EQS News ID: 795431 End of Announcement EQS News Service

