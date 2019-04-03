The German PV equipment provider recorded consolidated sales of €180 million and an EBITDA of €6.6 million last year. However, order intake from the PV industry was lower than in the previous year.Centrotherm International AG posted revenues of €180 million in fiscal 2018, with an EBITDA of €6.6 million. In its initial forecasts, the company had predicted €110 million to €150 million of revenue and break-even EBITDA, as it recorded EBITDA loss of €6 million in 2017. Centrotherm estimates its post-tax earnings for 2018 at €2 million. The company pointed to the successful approval of several large-scale ...

