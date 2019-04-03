Flashpoint Gains Channel Momentum as Demand for Business Risk Intelligence Accelerates Worldwide

Partners Worldwide Turn to Flashpoint to Provide Customers with Intelligence to Support Unique Use Cases Across Multiple Sectors and Teams

NEW YORK, April 03, 2019has grown 150 percent year-over-year since its formal introduction in 2017. The company's channel-driven revenue has also grown more than 200 percent since it signed its first partner in 2015, due to the company's global expansion and increased customer adoption of BRI through its partnerships.



"We are seeing tremendous growth in our channel-driven business because our partners around the globe recognize the opportunity to provide BRI to their customers," said Ayesha Prakash, Senior Director, Worldwide Channels & Partnerships at Flashpoint. "We will continue to support our partners with our best-in-class program which allows them to help their customers solve their toughest problems, as well as grow their businesses."

Flashpoint pioneered BRI to provide use case-driven solutions that allow organizations to more effectively consume and automate threat intelligence. These offerings support traditional cybersecurity and operations use cases, as well as fraud, insider threat, corporate and physical security, and third-party risk.

Revenue from the channel accounted for 45 percent of Flashpoint's revenue in 2018. Other highlights include:

Increased number of partnerships worldwide by 150 percent in the last 18 months. New partners include emt Distribution, IGX Global, Red River, Soluciones Orión, SPECTRAMI, Totalsec and U&U Engineering

Created specialized enablement and financial incentives, including attractive margins, SPIFFs, and marketing development funds (MDF)

Launched enablement resources that increase partners' knowledge base, and co-branded marketing programs to help drive opportunities

Continued commitment to the success of the program with sixfold expansion of Flashpoint's dedicated channel team in the last year

Developed a Not For Resale (NFR) license training certificate program

Collaborated with partners to provide Customer Success support to joint customers, delivered by former analysts who have spent their careers serving various public and private organizations

The Flashpoint Global Channel Partner Program has received several honors in the last year. This week, for the second consecutive year, CRN gave Flashpoint a 5-Star rating in its Partner Program Guide , and Prakashwas named a CRN Woman of the Channel in 2018.

Partner Quotes

"We've been a Flashpoint partner for two years and are continually impressed with the caliber of the enablement and support we receive. Business Risk Intelligence is critical to any comprehensive protection program, and our ability to provide our customers with tailored insights from Flashpoint has helped us grow our business and deliver even greater value."

Larry Pfeifer, President, Consortium Networks

"Flashpoint understands that when partners thrive, customers thrive, so they've created a channel program that sets this in motion. They provide the resources and support we need to help our customers develop intelligence programs that deliver relevant and actionable insights that truly mitigate risk to their business."



Shane Mahney, General Manager, emt Distribution

"Our channel is extremely important to us. Having vendor partners with strong channel programs and the support backing that is vital to everyone's success. Flashpoint delivers on this promise."

Scott Hagenus, Chief Marketing Officer, emt Distribution

"Flashpoint has a partner-centric go-to-market programme that helps us develop more opportunities for our channel partners. Understanding risk and quickly applying meaningful intelligence to protect their people and assets is a top priority for organisations around the world."

Frank Richmond, Managing Director, One Distribution

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers converged intelligence and risk solutions to private and public sector organizations worldwide. As the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), Flashpoint provides meaningful intelligence to assist organizations in combating threats and adversaries. Through sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis, Flashpoint is the only intelligence firm that can help multiple teams across an organization bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance corporate and physical security, improve executive protection, address third-party risk, and support due diligence efforts. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

