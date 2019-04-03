Everest Insurance, the diversified specialty insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd., has appointed Dane Lopes to the expanded position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Dane Lopes joined Everest Insurance in June of 2015 as Head of Sales and Distribution. Since that time, Dane has expanded his responsibilities to include all facets of sales, marketing, communications, and distribution management across the expansive Everest Insurance organization.

Commenting on this promotion, Jonathan Zaffino, President and CEO of Everest Insurance said, "Dane has done an outstanding job of connecting our clients to the ever expanding Everest Insurance organization. This appointment recognizes Dane's significant prior contributions and the increased scale of his responsibilities over the past four years. Under Dane's leadership Everest Insurance has developed a world-class distribution platform that positions the firm for continued profitable growth across our chosen markets. Dane is a talented and seasoned industry leader who will continue to play an increasingly important role in the future of Everest."

