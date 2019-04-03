Digital Type 2 Diabetes Prevention Service Goes Mainstream Following Success of National Pilot

LONDON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce Oviva, a digital health company transforming how we treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, in partnership with ICS Health & Wellbeing, has been successful in achieving a place on the new NHS England Diabetes Prevention Programme framework.

The Diabetes Prevention Programme will support 200,000 people a year with prediabetes improve their diet and activity levels to reduce their risk of development type 2 diabetes.

Selected as one of five digital health companies for the world's first national pilot of digital interventions for type 2 diabetes prevention in 2017, Oviva has supported over 1,000 people to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes by losing weight, eating more healthily and increasing physical activity levels.

Oviva's unique approach combines one-to-one, expert guidance from a registered dietitian and use of the innovative Oviva app, which uses the latest evidence on behaviour change to support people in making long-term changes to improve their health.

The NHS England Diabetes Prevention Programme was officially launched in 2016 to support people at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes to access face-to-face group-based programmes and has now been expanded to include digital approaches to help increase accessibility.

This exciting development is a significant milestone for the NHS in embedding digital solutions into mainstream care, turning a key goal of the NHS Long Term Plan into reality.

Lucy Jones RD, Clinical Director for Oviva commented: "Oviva is delighted to be partnering with ICS. Together our programmes offer gold standard health information, personalised support and flexibility to work around people's lives so that we can help more people improve their health long term."

