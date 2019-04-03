Rooshine, Inc. (RSAU) Meets with Leading Chinese Distributor

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK: RSAU) announces that it has entered into talks with a Chinese Beverage Distributor. The Rooshine company considers this a gateway opportunity to enter the considerable Asian marketplace. We expect to sign an agreement before the end of April.

Larry R. Curran, CEO of Rooshine Inc., stated, "My dream has always been to sell our full range of bespoke and smoked Rooshine products all over the Asian region. Do your own research but the demand is simply far exceeding the supplies and distillers are not able to produce enough of it. Supplies of quality, aged spirits are dwindling amidst the ever-increasing demand. Rooshine's unique aging process allows us to fill the need for aged spirits. I expect sizable repeat orders from this unique opportunity and will continue to provide updates as we make progress nailing this down."

About Rooshine, Inc.

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is currently focused on the importation, distribution, and sale of alcoholic spirits. The Company entered into a Brand Licensing Agreement with The International Spirit Vault Ltd (ISV) (f/k/a Cloudburst Distribution Pty Ltd.), to be the exclusive distributor of ISV's Rooshine brand of spirits in North America. Rooshine's proprietary process allow spirits to taste like a smooth 20-year aged spirit after only a week. Our smoking process allows a permanent infusion of the smoky flavors that last the entire bottle.

