Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 03-Apr-2019 / 16:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 April 2019, Moscow - Sberbank informs that its PDMR Herman Gref Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board made a transaction in Sberbank's debt instrument (identification code - RU000A100758). Details of the transaction are in the document attached. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Gref_Details of the transaction Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KKCXWKKUIX [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 8073 EQS News ID: 795337 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4e2606265845c8b1102a7dfe2cc8edae&application_id=795337&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2019 10:22 ET (14:22 GMT)