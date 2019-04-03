Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Acquires Hunt Club Forest Manufactured Housing Community

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2019 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC), which acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities; today announced the acquisition of Hunt Club Forest manufactured housing community.

The 79-pad property is located in the Columbia, SC metro area. This is the company's eighth acquisition and brings the total number of pads owned to 512. Manufactured Housing Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities.

About Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. together with its affiliates, acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities. The Company focuses on acquiring and operating value-add manufactured home communities in high growth markets.

Contact:

Michael Z. Anise

Chief Financial Officer

(980) 273-1702 ext. 244

SOURCE: Manufactured Housing Properties Inc.

