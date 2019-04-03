Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) is advised by Atlantis Investment Research Corporation (AIRC). Lead adviser Taeko Setaishi says that although consensus Japanese corporate earnings growth is being revised downwards, she is still able to identify primarily smaller-cap companies with promising growth prospects that are trading on attractive valuations. As an example, Setaishi highlights changing dynamics within the Japanese economy, which are generating growth in the widely diverse services sector. AJG's portfolio is trading on higher valuation multiples than the TOPIX index, but has meaningfully higher forecast earnings growth and a superior return on equity, which have contributed to the fund's medium- and long-term outperformance versus the benchmark.

