Panda Green Energy has posted a loss of CNY 454 million ($67.6 million) for 2018, mere weeks before it starts to face deadlines to pay off a hefty amount of outstanding debt. By the end of December, the group's current liabilities exceeded its current assets by about CNY 928 million.In 2018, the Hong Kong-listed developer recorded revenue and EBITDA of around CNY 2,108 million and CNY 1,772 million, respectively - both representing increases on its results for the preceding year. It primarily attributed these gains to the expansion of its installed portfolio, both through development and acquisitions, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...