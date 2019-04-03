sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,50 Euro		+0,025
+0,72 %
WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 Ticker-Symbol: AYJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALNEVA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALNEVA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,492
3,528
18:08
3,50
3,525
17:59
03.04.2019 | 17:53
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ad hoc: Valneva Announces Termination of 2013 Shareholder Agreement

Valneva / Ad hoc: Valneva Announces Termination of 2013 Shareholder Agreement . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Valneva Announces Termination of 2013 Shareholder Agreement

Saint Herblain (France), April 3, 2019 - Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announced today that the parties to the shareholder agreement executed on July 5, 2013[1]have decided not to renew it. Therefore, this agreement is due to expire on July 4, 2019.

The agreement included provisions for the composition of the supervisory and management boards, share retention commitments, reciprocal rights of first refusal and an anti-dilution protection for Bpifrance Participations.

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO/JESPECT indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the U.S. with approximately 480 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com (http://www.valneva.com/).

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts
Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine
Global Head of Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
investors@valneva.com

Teresa Pinzolits
Corporate Communications Specialist
T +43 (0)1 20620 1116
communications@valneva.com


[1] Groupe Grimaud La Corbière, Bpifrance Participations and the founding management

2019_04_03_VLA_Shareholder_Agreement_PR_EN (http://hugin.info/157793/R/2240676/883492.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Valneva via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Valneva
Gerland Plaza Techsud Lyon France

ISIN: FR0004056851;



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)