Ad hoc: Valneva Announces Termination of 2013 Shareholder Agreement

Saint Herblain (France), April 3, 2019 - Valneva SE ("Valneva" or "the Company"), a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, announced today that the parties to the shareholder agreement executed on July 5, 2013[1]have decided not to renew it. Therefore, this agreement is due to expire on July 4, 2019.

The agreement included provisions for the composition of the supervisory and management boards, share retention commitments, reciprocal rights of first refusal and an anti-dilution protection for Bpifrance Participations.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva's portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO/JESPECT indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various vaccines in development including a unique vaccine against Lyme disease. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the U.S. with approximately 480 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com (http://www.valneva.com/).

[1] Groupe Grimaud La Corbière, Bpifrance Participations and the founding management

